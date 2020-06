JOPLIN, Mo. — A portion of Sixth Street in Joplin will be closed beginning Monday June 15th.

The street will be closed between Main Street and Virginia Avenue.

It’s being closed for construction work that will be done on the Frisco Apartment Building at 601 South Main Street.

This will allow a crane to be used to re-roof the apartments.

Sidewalks will also be closed and pedestrians will need to use either Fifth Street or Seventh Street.

The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.