KANSAS — A plea from the President could be illegal in Kansas.

During this week’s debate, President Trump asked supporters to keep watch at polling locations on election day. In Kansas — the only people allowed to observe polling locations are poll agents.

These people have permission and documentation from the county election office that they can be at the specific polling location. Other than that — under Kansas law — no one can be within 250 feet of a polling location unless they are there to vote.

Katie Koupal, Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, said, “That is another precaution in place to protect voters and make sure that they can safely and securely vote in person on election day.”

Kansas law also states that no one can wear clothing, post signs or talk about candidates or the election within 250 feet of a poll location.