A playground for the K-1 building in Carl Junction is being upgraded

CARL JUNCTION, MO – The project is underway to overhaul a playground for Carl Junction’s littlest students.

Most of the old equipment has already been removed from the space next to the K-1 building.

Dirt work is schedules to begin later this month with a projected completion date this fall.

Issues with construction pricing and delivery timelines pushed that back, along with a list of projects including roof work, parking lot upgrades and new heat and air systems.

“Well be okay with the delay. And I actually think there will be some benefit to the district in terms of pricing and where bids come in by waiting rather then trying to get those things done now.” Says David Pyle, CJ R-1 Asst. Supt.

The playground is slated to open in October.

The remaining projects are being delayed until 2022.