A plan to implement a new permit system in Columbus has been postponed

COLUMBUS, KS – The city of Columbus is giving residents more time to express their opinions on a plan to streamline the building permitting process.

The city has put in place a new “permit system” for construction projects.

The goal was to implement the new system by August 1st, but that date has now been postponed.

Police Chief Jason Daniels says there will be additional time and opportunity for residents, as well as builders, to give their thoughts on the changes before the new building codes go into effect.

The new deadline has not yet been decided.