A Pittsburg assistance program is helping the community pay for housing

PITTSBURG, KS – The city of Pittsburg is working to help community members pay for housing.

City commissioners, this week, approved the application for the “Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program” grant.

It would enable the city to provide $100,000 worth of security deposit assistance over the next 3 years.

Eligible households within city limits could receive up to $700 in assistance during the cycle.

“All the assistance in the world doesn’t do anything when you can’t get into a unit with a security deposit, most landlords ask the same amount as rent, the first month’s rent, as a security deposit, so this will eliminate barriers, help eliminate barriers in getting into housing.” Says Megan Keener, Pittsburg Housing Office Housing Manager.

The city has used this program since 2014.

During its most recent cycle, it assisted more than 300 households.