WEBB CITY, MO. — A piece of Webb City history is receiving some national recognition.

The Elijah Thomas Webb residence recently joined the national register of historic places.

The family who owns the home submitted an application for the Webb house months ago.

It sits at the corner of Broadway and Liberty and was built by Elijah Webb around 1891 in the Queen Anne style.

City leaders say they hope this recognition helps to raise the profile of historic sites around town.