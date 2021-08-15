PITTSBURG, Kan. — A piece of the past made its way back into the hands of one Southeast Kansas family.

While renovating the backroom of Miners and Monroe men’s clothing store in Pittsburg, Owner, Davey Froman discovered a piece of crumpled up paper inside the walls.

Once Froman unfolded it he discovered it was a Crawford County commissioner campaign poster for W.J. Red Fox.

Froman shared it to Facebook where the community helped locate Fox’s living family and returned the poster to them.

Davey Froman, Miners And Monroe Owner, says, “Within an hour or so there’s several comments, different people had shared it and contacted other members of the family who recognized the last name and within the same day a grandchild came in and picked it up already.”

Ed Fox, W.J. “Red” Fox’s Son, says, “He ran for county commissioner, I think it was back in the early 60’s.”

“It’s really neat because I don’t know how many more of them there are in existence. Well I do know one, but my daughter has it, but you know this is really cool.”

W.J. Fox was the former contractor who helped create the university lake at Pittsburg State University.

He was also a World War II veteran and owned the first bulldozer in Crawford County.