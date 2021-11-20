A piece of Pittsburg’s past turned into something new

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A piece of Pittsburg’s past has been turned into something new just in time for the holidays.



The White Elephant Emporium opened it’s holiday doors this weekend.



Stephanie Watts and her sister-in-law Danielle Beitzinger remodeled the eighth street warehouse that had been in Watts’ family since the 60’s.



The building is estimated to have been built in the 1800’s and used to house cattle and sell produce.



Now the owner’s are hoping the open concept will bring in more people since Covid-19 restrictions are loosened.



Watts says, “From the feedback we’re getting, people are really ready to get out, touch, feel, smell, be out in public and really just get a feeling for the store and the Christmas effects.”



The White Elephant Emporium will be open every Saturday until Christmas.



You can check out it’s schedule on Facebook.