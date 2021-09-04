JOPLIN, Mo. — A phone company is showing its appreciation to customers by hosting a free movie night in Joplin.

Sunday night US Cellular held its second free showing of Shrek 2 at MSSU’s Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

Its part of the company’s second annual Movie Under the Stars event.

During the summer US Cellular brings the drive in movie to twelve cities across the country and this is the first time the event was ever held in Joplin.

Mary Robertson, Local Marketing Manager, says, “At US Cellular we are passionate about the communities we serve and about giving back to those communities. This is a great way to give back to a free community event.”

All attendees were given free popcorn, candy and water.

Next week they will host a free movie weekend in Tulsa.