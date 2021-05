CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A part of the Four States is making sure all pet vaccinations are up to date.

Saturday afternoon, Carterville held its annual Animal Clinic at City Hall.

Madison pet clinic offered rabies and distemper shots for dogs and cats at a reduced cost.

Alan Griffin, Carterville Mayor, says, “It probably helps lower the rabies rates or the chances of that or distemper or other illnesses that cats and dogs have in our town.”

Sixty animals were vaccinated.