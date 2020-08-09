A Parsons bowling alley is getting ready to open back up to the public after giving their building a bit of an upgrade.

by: Reina Garcia

PARSONS, KAN. — A Parsons bowling alley is getting ready to open back up to the public after giving their building a bit of an upgrade.

PK Bowl in Parsons has been closed for a few weeks to give the place a brand new look.

They re-painted the inside, put in some new lighting, and are building a beer garden.

The General Manager says wanted to make it look more modern and inviting in hopes of attracting more customers.

Rolando Rodriguez – General Manager, PK Bowl, says, “We decided just to kind of take it to the next level. Bring on some fun changes. We got a lot of big plans coming, trying to put those into fruition and like i said make it more fun and inviting.”

Rodriguez says all the work should be done by their grand reopening on Monday.

The event is from 5 to 7 P.M. and along with refreshments, each person will also get one free game of bowling.

