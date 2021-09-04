COULUMBUS, Kan. — A number of parks in Columbus are undergoing construction over the next several weeks.

Crews have begun work on the standpipe in Lions Park near Mercy Hospital.

For the safety of residents, the entire park will be closed until further notice.

Discovery Park will also be undergoing changes of it’s own as work begins on the city’s highly requested splash pad.

Only a portion of the park will be closed while the splash pad is being installed.

The construction is expected to be completed sometime this fall.

Updates on construction can be found on the City of Columbus Facebook page.

