QUAPAW, Okla. — A Northeastern Oklahoma organization is raising money for their native college students.

“All Tribes Educational Consortium” held a Frito pie and bake sale at Quapaw City Hall Friday Afternoon.

The money raised through ATEC’s fundraiser will go towards the nonprofits general funds.. which will award native students a college scholarship for the fall and Spring semester.

Last year they weren’t able to fundraise due to Coronavirus.

Annette Clark Treasure For ATEC: “A lot of these students we require them to be within 100 miles but they may not qualify for a scholarship in their own tribe just because of the competitive often and people just don’t make it so this is a way we can still support them with some funding to help them get into those post secondary schools.”

In 2019 ATEC raised over $100,000.