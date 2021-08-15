JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit organization that helps in the child abuse investigation is seeing an increase in children receiving therapy over the summer.

The Children’s Center says its seeing a surge in children using its free therapy program, but a drop in abuse reports.

The nonprofit says this is because kids are away from teachers who are mandatory reporters.

Children’s Center has three therapists on staff and says there is currently a waiting list.

Lori Jones, Children’s Center Development Coordinator, says, “We are in hopes of someday being able to expand the program and hire more therapists. Because there is just an incredible demand, not just to respond to child abuse with the investigation, but really to offer that treatment to give them tools so they can cope with their trauma and tools for hope and healing.”

Jones says more than 80 children graduate from the therapy program every year.

If you suspect abuse call the Missouri hotline number at 1-800-392-3738.