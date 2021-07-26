CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A nonprofit organization is teeing off for a good cause.

The Kiwanis Club of Joplin is accepting players for its 14 annual golf tournament on August 5.

A portion of the money raised will be donated to the Joplin YMCA to help their programs for children.

Rod Surber, Secretary Treasurer Of Joplin Kiwanis Club, says, “It’s important because the funds we raise 100 percent will go towards those activities that support children in the community. Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Children’s Center and many others.”

The golf tournament will be held August 5 at Briarbrook Golf Course in Carl Junction.

It costs $75 per person and golfers will have lunch included.

To sign up for the golf tournament go here