A non-profit in Neosho is hosting an inaugural Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show and Swap

NEOSHO, MO – One non-profit is having an inaugural event this weekend.

This Saturday from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., the adult and teen challenge of the four states in Neosho is hosting a Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show and Swap.

The facility is located at 18527 Highway 86 in Neosho.

With over 40 classic cars, model cars, and other vehicles, there will also be live music, face painting, a food truck, and balloon animals.

All proceeds made will go towards the non-profit in their goal in helping men who struggle with addiction.