A Newton County ranch is seeking volunteers for a good cause

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County ranch is in need of volunteers to help people get back on their feet after experiencing trauma.

Starting in January, Missouri Medicaid will be available at Trinity Circle Horses Healing Hearts in Neosho.

With the expectation of more clients, the ranch will need more volunteers.

Helpers will be able to walk the horses, maintain the facility and work along side the clients that come for equine therapy.

They are also looking for a person interested in marketing and would like to plan events and maintain the organization’s social media accounts.

The organization uses equine therapy to heal anyone that’s experienced trauma and are not able to recover from it on their own.

Dawn Newlan, Trinity Circle Horses Healing Hearts, said, “This has proven after 3 weeks to have a 67% decrease in PTSD symptoms and 87% after 6 weeks.”

If you would like to volunteer, contact info is provided below.

(417) 455-1200 or dawn@tchhh.org