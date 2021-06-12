NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County non-profit organization is doing what they can to help rehabilitate past convicts.

The group Prison Did Not Break Me held an event Saturday at West 60 Cycle in Neosho, where ex-offenders came together to have a good time.

The non-profit raised money to help individuals find counseling, jobs and more resources when getting out of prison.

Activities held at the event included live music, a corn hole tournament, raffles and more.

Sheena Estburn – Prison Did Not Break Me Founder, says, “People can make bad choices, but it does not mean that we’re bad people. We can still be very successful in our society, so it’s all about rehabilitation and making better choices, and so I want to help other people coming out to make those better choices and not keep going back to prison.”

Estburn adds that they’re end goal is to have a chapter of Prison Did Not Break Me in every state, Nationwide.