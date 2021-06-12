NOEL, Mo. — A new weekend event is taking shape in the city of Noel.

The city held their first ever farmers market event Saturday.

Three pop up tents took part in the market next to Arvest Bank on the city’s Main Street.

People who stopped by could purchase fresh farm eggs, arts and crafts from local artists and more.

City Council Member, Kim Wilson, says she started the farmers market because she wanted to see more happen in the community.

Kim Wilson – Noel City Council Member, says, “We want to see noel grow and be a bigger and better city. Trying to do some clean up, get things done, and hopefully the community will come together and other cities can come and we can go to their farmers market, just excited about it.”

Wilson adds if people want to attend future farmer markets, they will host them on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 9 A.M.-1 P.M.