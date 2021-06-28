A new shelter is currently in the works by the Praying Hands in Webb City

WEBB CITY, MO – A new shelter is in the works at a Webb City park.

Crews are building a new pavilion on the south side of the Praying Hands Statue.

The project is the third shelter for the park, and is part of a series of improvements designed to enhance city recreation facilities in Webb City.

“The city council has really focused the last many years on upping our parks, not just King Jack Park but all of our parks – you know, improving our parks system.” Says Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

Recent wet weather has slowed progress on construction.

But crews say it won’t take long to finish the new pavilion once the site dries out.