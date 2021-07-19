A new road sign is going to be put up in Sarcoxie for their Archery Team

SARCOXIE, MO – A special road sign in Sarcoxie will be coming down soon, with a new and improved one going up in its place.

Motorists coming into Sarcoxie may be familiar with this accomplishment sign.

The only problem is that it’s no longer up-to-date because of the success of the school district’s archery program.

Right now it only shows state champs for 2013, 2014, and 2015.

But since the time it was put up, the team has done a lot more winning.

When talk of updating the sign first started, Kaycia Woolsey says they learned they only had a couple of weeks to raise just over $3,000.

“Because we found out that MODOT will no longer be making accomplishment signs after this so we had to, if we were going to do this, we had to be this year, and everything had to be done by August 1st so we had to get all the paperwork and all the funds raised before then so there was a big push and our community stepped up in a big way.” Says Kaycia Woolsey, Assistant Coach, Sarcoxie Archery Team.

The new sign should go up in a few months.

The team now has 6 state championships, two national championships, and two world championships.