A new public library is in the works for Frontenac, Kansas

FRONTENAC, KS – Thanks to help from a local family, the city of Frontenac will soon welcome a new resource.

It’s in the early stages of bringing a new library to town.

And it’s thanks to a $4,000,000+ donation from the Tavella family.

City officials hope to make this a community-led project, and are looking to establish a committee to head the effort.

“We’re really just in the idea stage, I think this is a great opportunity to build from the ground up, something great for the community. We’re going to look for some ideas, locations.” Says John Zafuta, Frontenac City Administrator.

Residents who are interested in being a part of the project can contact Frontenac City Hall.

