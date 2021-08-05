A new project for Kelsey Norman Elementary will be in the works soon after school starts

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin students will go back to school in just 17 days.

But some kids will get brand new classrooms just a few weeks after that.

“I’m excited. I, the construction is one of the best parts of my job.” Says Dave Pettit, Joplin School District.

And there’s plenty to keep an eye on at Kelsey Norman Elementary.

Much of the exterior is done, with a few roofing details still to go.

“And then a little bit of Heating, air with the systems that are installed on the roof as well. It’s easy to see there on the drywall. Sure, hanging drywall will start taping and mudding getting all that done.” Pettit says.

New classrooms are starting to take shape, along with space dedicated to special ed.

“So they’ll have a lot more opportunities to to have those students together in a better equipped area for them to use for that to be able to get rid of the trailers.” Pettit says.

School officials say students will see the construction, but that the impact to normal school operations will be limited.

“Traffic has not been affected. Really the only thing that’s affected during the school day probably right now due to the construction is that we’ve had to condense the playground area. But other than that, maintain status quo with what we’re doing.” Pettit says.

The $3,000,000 project includes new kindergarten classrooms, a reading room, and a commons area.

Voters approved the expansion last year.

They expect to complete the project by the end of October.