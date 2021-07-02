A new Oklahoma complex had a grand opening and a special ceremony

NORTHEAST OK – The “4th of July” holiday involves so much more than just cookouts and fireworks. In Northeast Oklahoma, today, it involved a special dedication ceremony and a grand opening.

What better time to honor those who gave all for their country than during the 4th of July weekend?

Executives with “Shangri-La Resort” and the “Grove American Legion Post 178” gathered to dedicate a symbol of sacrifice from the day that will line in infamy.

Now the anchor behind me is a replica of one that would have been on the U.S.S. Oklahoma, which was sunk in the first raid of bombers on December 7th, 1941.

429 sailors died when the USS Oklahoma, a ship that actually first saw action in the first World War, went down.

Oklahoma State Representative Josh West, who was wounded in Iraq while serving in the US Army, says it was an honor and privilege to be one of the guest speakers for the dedication ceremony.

“Those World War 2 guys and girls they influenced the world and I don’t think people realize, you talk about the greatest generation and selfless sacrifice and all that, those those veterans you know in World War 2 era are just a prime example of the Oklahoma standard, that what they are to us and it’s just a special day for me.” Says West.

The dedication also coincided with the formal opening of the anchor activity park on the grounds of the Shangri-La Resort.

“It’s 4.7 acres of fun, so we have uh tennis courts, pickle ball courts, we built a mini Fenway Park whiffle ball park, a basketball court, there’s an outdoor kids fishing pond and then there’s a building, an 11 thousand, 500 square foot building full of golf simulators, shooting simulators, we have CXC racing simulation, halo gate virtual reality.” Says Jason Sheffield, Shangri-La President & C.E.O.

Ground was broken on the nearly $12,000,000 complex in February of 2020, and was finished about a month ago.

And he says inside, there’s something for every member of the family.

“Of course bar games, and there’s a nice fast casual restaurant and bar and lots to do, if you can’t have fun in that building, you can’t have fun.” Says Sheffield.