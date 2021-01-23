A new hospital is now open in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — After waiting 2 years a new hospital is finally complete in the Monett community.

Cox Monett Hospital is a 42 million, 100,000 -square-foot hospital offering a wide variety of care, including surgery, labor and delivery, emergency care, radiology services, and a pharmacy.

New features include a new medical office building complete with 42 exam rooms and a Cox Health’s Monett Primary Care Clinics.

The campus also will be offering OBGYN services and a clinic for general and orthopedic surgeries.

Cox Monett is only one of six hospitals that are part of Cox Health.