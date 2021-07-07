A new golf cart path is to be paved at the Neosho Golf Course within the span of 3 years

NEOSHO, MO – A multi-year project worth a quarter of a million dollars in underway at the Neosho Golf Course.

The focus, the cart paths on the course.

This year, crews will work to resurface more than 5200ft of the path.

Total cost of the project, close to $250,000.

And it’s been a long time coming.

“They’re had not been anything in progress to resurface these. It had been 20 years since they had had any attention done to them, so yeah we have to start somewhere.” Says Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Dir.

The project is expected to take about 3 years to complete.