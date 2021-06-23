A new facility at Eddington Park in Columbus, KS is to be expected soon

COLUMBUS, KS – A much-needed upgrade is underway at one of six parks in Columbus.

Crews from “Crossland Construction” are building a new facility at “Eddington Park.”

It will feature storage space, restrooms, water bottle filling stations, and a concession stand.

It will also connect to the new walking path and nature trail around the city.

“A few weeks ago this was nothing but an open pasture, so now that we have a sidewalk and walking trail, it provides an option for physical activity for residents, and with the construction of the concession stand and restroom facility, it makes the park more accessible for residents and visitors.” Says Jake Letner, Columbus Community Development Coordinator.

Construction is expected to be finished sometime next month.