A new exhibit makes its way to Route 66

GALENA, Ks. — On Thursday Route 66 celebrated its 95th birthday, and today, almost like a birthday present, a new set of wheels was revealed in Southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Historic Route 66 Association, unveiled its newest addition to Luigi’s Pit Stop, a replica of the movie Cars main character Lightning McQueen.



The exhibit is located on East Front Street in Galena, and features other replicas and paintings from the Cars franchise.



The Cars character Tow Mater was inspired after members of Pixar were driving through Kansas and noticed a boom truck at what would eventually become Cars on the Route.



Since then officials say tourism to the area has snowballed into what it is today.

“I think it’s actually put our section of Route 66 on the map. Kansas only has 13.2 miles and I don’t think that the state how many people were coming and driving through on Route 66, and so I kind of think it let them know that this is an important part of Kansas,” says Renee Charles, Kansas Historic Route 66 Association President.

Donations from Saturday’s event will be going towards renovating the Luigi’s Pit Stop structure.