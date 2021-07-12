A new entrance at the Sarcoxie High School is in the works before the new school year

SARCOXIE, MO – Security is the focus as the Sarcoxie School District plans for the start of a new school year.

The high school is rearranging and expanding how visitors will enter the school.

It’s a change that will give staff extra elbow room, but more importantly, create a more secure entrance.

“We are adding a new office suite. But our main goal with that new addition is student safety.” Says Zach Staples, Sarcoxie H.S. Principal.

Because the addition isn’t just office space but a new entrance for the high school, creating a more secure entry.

“So are building, you know, just one of those built to set up where when visitors come in, they just enter into kind of the middle of the building and the student body, and then they kind of have to be directed up towards the office.” Says Staples.

The idea isn’t new, something school leaders have been considering for some time.

“We’ve had it like I said in our minds in our plan for some time. And um we just decided the time was right and so now we’re working on it. And um our maintenance staff is helping out a ton with the build.” Says Staples.

Crews hope to be finished with construction by the time school starts.

But rainy weather and issues with construction materials have slowed the process.

“I’m not sure on the total cost, you know, we were hoping to be in that 150,000 to you know, range somewhere in there. But we are very excited about what it’s going to offer for school building in our district and first and foremost student safety.” Says Staples.

It’s been more than 5 years since the school made any significant changes to the facilities.

They had added a storm shelter and locker rooms in 2014 and upgraded the stadium in 2015

Construction this summer will also slightly expand the parking lot to replace spaces lost to the new entrance.