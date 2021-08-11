A new Emergency Operations Center is in the works for the Ottawa County area

QUAPAW, OK – Multiple agencies are coming together to build a new emergency operations center for the Ottawa County area.

The more than a million dollar facility on East 64 Road in Miami, is being funded by grants.

At 4,000 square feet, it will hold emergency management and the 911 center, and will serve everyone in Ottawa County.

Currently, dispatch goes through Miami’s 911 center inside its police department.

The facility is a collaboration between the city of Miami, Quapaw Emergency Management, The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteer fire departments.

“There is some lag time if a 911 call comes in it goes to the call center at Miami, but needs to be transferred to the sheriffs department. There’s a little bit of lag time in that and hopefully moving it all here will save that lag time.” Says Randy Jackson, Emergency Manager for Quapaw Nation.

“It would be great for relationships between the tribe and Miami and honestly all of our Ottawa County first responders. right now we dispatch for several agencies almost 23 agencies.” Says Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief.

The new center will have 15 dispatchers, and is expected to be finished later this year.