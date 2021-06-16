A new downtown hotel in Joplin is planned to open to the public in a few months

JOPLIN, MO – Another downtown Joplin landmark is getting a second lease on life.

The “Robertson Apartment Building” at 410 South Wall was build in 1917 by Riley Robertson.

Although it’s been vacant for some time, changes are coming.

“Experience Management, LLC” will convert it into a “Radisson Hotel.”

The new business will have 55 rooms and suites, a fitness center and 1,200 square feet of meeting space.

It will be the first hotel to open in downtown Joplin in more than 50 years.

And while the rooms will have modern amenities, the outside will look much the same as it did when it first opened.

The company hopes to have the renovation finished and open for guests in a few months.