A new disc golf course has been completed in Parsons

PARSONS, KS – There’s a new amenity for sports enthusiasts to enjoy in Parsons.

A new 18-hole disc golf course celebrated its completion today at “Tolen Creek Park.”

City officials say it’s something that will help with the ongoing development around the intersection of 59 and 400 highways.

“The intersection has been trying to build here for almost a decade, of course we’ve had ups and downs, some main stays with the truck stop here, but now we’re starting to see the synergy that comes from these pieces falling into place.” Says Jim Zaleski, Parsons Economic Development Director.

The new course was dedicated in memory of former Parsons resident Mark Lundbald.

His sister, Kiersten Allen, was present today to throw-out one of the first discs.