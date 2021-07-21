A new dirt bike racing track is coming to Neosho, but residents are concerned

NEOSHO, MO – A new type of entertainment is coming to Neosho.

A new dirt bike racing track is coming to the city.

Construction is now underway on the new facility on Ivy Road.

“I’m excited about bringing this to the community for the children. I think it’s going to be an awesome deal even though it is limited.” Says Bo Johnson, Owner of 4-State Moto Complex.

Construction is underway on 4-State Moto Complex, which is located on the corner of Goldfinch and Iris in Neosho.

Crews are now moving dirt to build the track on the 40 acre property.

“You can’t go anywhere within 150 miles of here to find a facility of this magnitude. So kids who are familiar with the dirt bike riding have to drive all the way to Kansas City.” Says Johnson.

He plans on opening the new facility in April.

The 40 acre property will be private Monday through Friday and open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10:00a.m. until 3:00p.m. or 4:00p.m.

“Just to have the grandkids occupied and a place to go that they can ride their dirt bikes. And to really and truly reach out to the community I’m all about the kids. My goal is to really draw in the community and be able to meet people that I would have not normally met.” Says Johnson.

Neighbors surrounding the track say they are concerned about noise, traffic, and their livestock.

“I have livestock. How’s my livestock going to react to a weekend of high pitched noise? That’s our biggest concern there.” Says Estella Osborn, Concerned Resident.

She says more than 35 residents are concerned about the track.

“I’ve been here 48 years and this is my home. This is what I’m hearing from other community members. This is their piece of heaven.” Says Osborn.

The concerned citizens will be speaking with county commissioners on July 28th.

For more information on the 4-States Moto Complex click here.