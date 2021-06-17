A new curriculum and an improvement plan is coming to MSSU

JOPLIN, MO – A freeze on new nursing students at Missouri Southern has been lifted.

The Missouri State Board of Nursing has approved new curriculum and a two year improvement plan submitted by MSSU.

Last year, the board placed a moratorium on the nursing program, requiring a number of changes.

Nursing facility say the new plan not only meets state guidelines, but helps to position students for a successful career.

“Especially since COVID and the pandemic the challenges for nursing are broad and far reaching. So it will help them to be fully prepared for that.” Says Dr. Lisa Beals, MSSU Nursing Dept.

Enrollment for the nursing program is already underway, with 25 of 30 potential slots already filled for this fall.