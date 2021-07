FORT SCOTT, KS – A Fort Scott native is taking over as the head judge in a three county district.

Lori Bolton Fleming will serve as the chief judge of the 11th judicial district.

That covers Crawford, Cherokee, and Labette counties.

She’s replacing Chief Judge Liver Kent Lynch who will retire next week.

Fleming grew up in Fort Scott, has degrees from Pitt State and Washburn University School of Law, and has been a judge since 2012.