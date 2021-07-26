A Nevada organization is celebrating the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

NEVADA, MO – One Nevada organization paid tribute to an important Civil Rights Law passed 31 years ago today.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was put into Civil Rights Law 31 years ago.

Much like the A.D.A., On My Own, an independent living organization also prides themselves on helping people with disabilities fight discrimination, help with employment and public accommodations.

“People have to now, have to think about people who have physical impairments. You also have to think of people who have, may have other impairments.” Says William Wille, On My Own Board Member.

To celebrate this milestone, On My Own had a free lunch, equipment demonstrations, community resources, exhibitors, and giveaways.

Executive Director Jennifer Gundy says it’s important to have these celebrations because everyone can benefit.

“Some point in your life, you are going to be touched by someone with a disability, and we here at On My Own can help with that. And so I think it’s important for everybody whether you have a disability or not to be aware about what we do here at On My Own.” Says Gundy.

Willie adds it’s important not to be defined by your appearance.

“There’s only one of you, you are a very unique person, you’re a unique human being. In our society, there’s only one of you, and so that makes you a significant part of society.” Says Wille.

“As a center for independent living here with On My Own, this is core to what we do. And so we like to celebrate that anniversary every year.” Says Gundy.