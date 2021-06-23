A Nevada community garden is giving out free fresh vegetables

NEVADA – A community garden in Nevada is giving residents the chance to get fresh vegetables, for free.

“On My Own Incorporated” has a community garden next to its facility.

It was started 5 years ago to help people with disabilities have access to a garden.

It’s since expanded to four beds full of fruits, vegetables, tea, and flowers.

The garden is wheelchair accessible.

Officials also teach a gardening class for people who have developmental disabilities.

“It kind of normalizes their life. That they can do what other people can do despite the fact they may have some physical, or cognitive, or developmental disabilities. It gives the, a sense of self because they have self sufficiency they can grow their own food.” Says Kelly Day, Independent Living Skills and Benefits Specialist.

They have a group on Wednesday from 9:00a.m. to 10:00a.m. where they plant and tend to garden.

If you’d like to volunteer call 417-667-7007.