A Neosho man is a finalist for the 2021 Most Talented Beard in America contest

NEOSHO, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man is in the running for a unique honor.

Neosho-native, Daniel Shilling, is a top-10 finalist for having “the most talented beard in America.”

The competition is sponsored by the Wahl Clipper Corporation.

Shilling saw an ad for the contest on social media — and, with the help of a band mate — made a video and sent it in.

“Mindlessly scrolling Facebook and looked down and said if you have a beard and a talent, you should enter, through Wahl Grooming, and so I thought well they may be giving away some clippers or something and then I clicked on it and it said you had a chance to win 20 thousand dollars,” said Daniel Shilling, Contest Finalist.

Shilling and his band are performing in this weekend’s “Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival.”

You can vote for him and his beard here.