NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho couple is recovering after being struck by lightning during a ziplining trip in Northwest Arkansas.

Ashley and Ryan Gust were hit by lightning halfway through their ziplining course on Sunday August 29.

The couple was standing on a platform connected to eleven other people waiting to zipline to the next platform.

They say it was lightly raining when lightning hit a tree Ashley was standing next to, which struck her and Ryan.

Ashley Gust, struck by lightning, says, “When we were struck we were thrown backwards. Luckily our harnesses were still attached to the rope so we couldn’t go super far. There was a whole bunch of rocky areas behind us, but I couldn’t move myself when it first happened.”

Ryan Gust, struck by lightning, says, “I didn’t have any feeling. I couldn’t hear or see. It didn’t take long before the burning sensation came along. Its a burning sensation you cant really explain.”

No one else on the platform was hit by lightning.

Ashley and Ryan were both checked out by an ambulance and have not had to seek further treatment.

Ryan says he still has a burning sensation in his leg and feet since the incident and Ashley has been experiencing leg pain.

They both say they will eventually go back to Arkansas to finish that ziplining course.