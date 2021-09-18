JOPLIN, Mo. — A nationwide campaign to find forever homes for cats and dogs will be coming to an end this weekend.

Saturday the Joplin Humane Society opened its doors for the annual Clear the Shelters adoption event.

The campaign was established back in 2015 to focus people’s attention on adopting shelter pets during August and September.

Officials chose this time because there is often a distraction from vacations ending and children returning to school.

Adoption fees were either reduced or eliminated entirely and toys and pet food were handed out by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the sponsor of the campaign.

Joann Fuller, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Brand Engagement Manager, says, “It really is important for the shelters to sort of get a chance to clear itself out, take a deep breath and get ready to bring more pets in. It’s crucial because not only is there a lot of pets in shelter this time of the year, and also this year in general, but it also gives the shelters a chance to breathe, create some more space, to make themselves more ready for pets coming in.”

Last year the campaign helped more than 140 thousand animals find permanent homes across the country.

This year officials would like to help with 150 thousand adoptions.