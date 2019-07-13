A National Monument Celebrates Local History in a Big Way

Diamond, MO

Visitors head out to Diamond for crafts, music, and local history.

George Washington Carver National Monument held the 76th Annual Carver Day Celebration today.

Plenty of activities took place including a Carver re-enactor, live music, exhibitors, and a guided tour.

For many, this day is special because it commemorates Carver’s life, but also the establishment of the first national park to honor an African American.

“Makes me feel really good. This is one of our … we have a couple of annual events here and this is the one that I really like the most really because it really celebrates the legacy of Carver, as well as, the establishment of the park.” says Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger

Park rangers are expecting fifteen hundred people to have come out to the national monument today for the annual festivities.