A museum in North Carolina is bringing back the 90’s

Concord, NC – In tonight’s dose of good news… Everyone loves to feel nostalgic about the decade we grew up in.

That’s definitely true for those of us who grew up in the 90’s.

And now one place in North Carolina can help you do just that.

It’s time to dust off your track suits and fanny packs for a blast to the past.

“The aesthetics, the scenery was just crazy, and I was like, I have to find out who did this!” Says Brandon Gathers, guest.

What started out as an Airbnb has transformed into a home of the 90s selfie museum located in Concord on Wincoff School Rd.

“We have stuff that will make you say, ‘omg omg where did you get that!?'” Says Jessica Jones, owner.

“The music the fashion, the games Sega genesis, Pac-Man. Tupac, Snoop. All the things we grew up to loving as a kid we get to experience here.” Says Stephon Chaney, guest.

“I wanted to add something bright and vibrant that no one has ever seen before. You literally have to go out and find an outfit to come here. It’s an experience.” Says Jones.

“It’s amazing to see what my mom grew up in and the different things she was able to do and the fun she had.” Says Zy’Onni Turner, kid guest.

The museum has over 100 places to take pictures, with hand painted murals created by 10 local artists.

“Ours causes emotion; it makes you feel a certain type of way.” Says Jones.

“It makes me wish I was born back then because it’s more fun than the era I was born in.” Says Turner.

“Home of the 90s, home of the 90s ayeee.” Says guest.