A Monett teacher is painting murals to bring some life to a park in Neosho

NEOSHO, MO – In today’s dose of good news… From flowers to birds, one school teacher is using the power of art to bring life to one Southwest Missouri Park.

“It’s just a way to give back, and to make the area, I don’t know, create some more interest.” Says Elizabeth Wallsmith, Muralist.

Selected by the Neosho Arts Council, that’s what Elizabeth Wallsmith, a Monett school teacher and local muralist has to say about bringing life to Scenic Park in Neosho.

“It means a lot. First of all, to be selected as an artist, you just never know when you put yourself out there to either be rejected or accepted, and then it means a lot because that meant they enjoyed my idea.” Says Wallsmith.

The mural includes many flowers, butterflies, and birds.

An idea that stems from one of Neosho’s stand-out attractions.

“Since Neosho’s known for the largest flower box, and I wanted to represent that and carry that theme on, and have something enjoyable for the kids to look at while they’re here playing at the park.” Says Wallsmith.

“This is something that we’ve been looking forward to for quite sometime. You know with weather and some other issues, it kind of put a delay on it for a little while, but we’re back up and going again strong.” Says Kenny Balls, Neosho Parks Supervisor.

The city hopes this new attraction will get more people to come out and enjoy what Scenic Park has to offer.

“Through our parks areas, we spend a lot of time in them, trying to get them up and up to par the way they should be. We just want to invite more people out to enjoy the parks.” Says Balls.

The murals are expected to be completed by next week.