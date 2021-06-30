A mom on TikTok received over 8 million views after taking her son to a job interview

ST.LOUIS COUNTY, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… One mom has found internet fame after taking her toddler son to a job interview.

Baby Milo is a happy camper now, but he and his mom, Maggie Mundwiller, have had quite the year.

“And six weeks after I had Milo I was laid off from my job that I’d had for years.” Says Maggie.

COVID precautions and doctor recommendations, made it tough to find childcare while juggling her search for a new job.

“I missed a couple of interviews trying to schedule around milo’s naps and it just didn’t work out.” Says Maggie.

Until a recent last minute request for an interview in person, left Maggie scrambling.

“Hey I’m really sorry but I don’t have childcare so I’m probably gonna have to reschedule and he quickly replied we’re child friendly with an emoji and heart eyes.” Says Maggie.

So she decided to bring Milo with her. Combing his hair, putting on a seersucker suit, washing the wheels of his stroller, even bringing his own resume, skills include destroying a clean space in 30 seconds and spotting a dog a mile away.

The video really resonating with parents across the country, racking up 8.6 million views on TikTok.

Her mind was blown.

“Pew! yeah totally. These are things that everyone else is feeling.” Says Maggie.

The National Women’s Law Center reports that more than 2,000,000 women have left the workforce since the pandemic began.

“I try not to let the comments get to me but I will say there a couple that say a woman’s place is in the home. and I strongly disagree. A woman’s place is wherever she wants to be.” Says Maggie.

Maggie says she’s grateful to spotlight the issue affecting so many American families.

“Really the childcare crisis. We need to invest in our employees and invest in our children’s futures.” Says Maggie.

So the question of the hour, did Maggie get the job? The company has indeed extended an offer. She hasn’t accepted just yet, but safe to say Milo is her good luck charm.