A Missouri nurse is trying to kayak her way into the Guinness Book of World Records

MISSOURI – In today’s dose of good news… A nurse from Missouri is on a mission, to kayak her way into the record books.

“When I was diagnosed. I thought my life was over.” Says Traci Lynn Martin, Kayaking the Mississippi River.

Known as the Mississippi Mermaid, Traci is taking over the local waterway.

A nurse from Missouri with a mission, kayaking the Mississippi in hopes of becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

“And I’m attempting to set a speed record. I need to break 61 days and I’m on course to do that.” Says Traci.

Today she is making her way through downtown Baton Rouge right here on the Mississippi River.

She makes it seem impossible, possible as she overcomes obstacles on and off the water.

“I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2010 and I was diagnosed with Scleroderma this year.” Says Traci.

Two diseases that cause chronic pain throughout her body.

“The days I’m hurting are really bad. I just tell myself I’ve got one more day left in me.” Says Traci.

Despite the pain, Traci fights through just like she tells her patients.

“So when I would have a patient come into the hospital. I say ‘you gotta get up, you’ve got to move.’ Usually the first thing they would say is `’you don’t understand how much pain I’m in’ and I can say ‘I do understand.'” Says Traci.

What keeps her going, her supporters from all over the U.S.

“It is not just her but it is a whole lot of people going on this trip.” Says Marv Kusiel, Partner and Ground Crew.

“You don’t have to paddle the entire length of the Mississippi river, but don’t give up on yourself and don’t give up on the things you love to do.” Says Traci.