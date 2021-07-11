NEOSHO, Mo. — A Missouri library is hosting a wild event for the whole family.

This month the Dickerson Park Zoo out of Springfield will be heading to the Neosho-Newton County Library.

On Tuesday, July 20 the zoo will bring four different animals into the community room.

The library says the animals are part of its summer reading program theme called Tails and Tales.

Pam Swink, Youth Services Coordinator for the Neosho Newton County Library, says, “They’ll talk about the animals, their habitats and how they survive in nature.”

Next Tuesday, the zoo will also travel to the Seneca branch of the library at 2 P.M.