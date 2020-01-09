A Missouri lawmaker wants background checks for all firearm purchases

MISSOURI — A Missouri lawmaker wants to change the way guns can be bought and sold in the show-me state.

If a customer comes in to Brandon’s Gun and Trading Company and wants to buy a weapon, he or she must first pass a background check before they can take possession of it.

But if that same person goes to a gun show and buys it from another individual they don’t need a background check.

That’s what Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp wants to change with a senate bill she has filed.

Jill Schupp, said, “It’s just a no brainer, people in Missouri and across the nation understand that dangerous people should not have fire arms and we have a pretty easy solution to make sure they don’t get them.”

Brandon Spaugy agrees that dangerous people shouldn’t be able to buy weapons, and he stands to lose business if it’s a private transaction between individuals, he is against the intent.

Brandon Spaugy, Brandon’s Gun Trading Company, said, “And this is a way a lot of us believe for the government to start a registration of firearms which I am opposed to, it’s against our state constitution to guns.”

It wasn’t long ago that the background check law was a requirement no matter how you bought the weapon. But when the law was changed Schupp took issue with that.

“When the background law was repealed, according to the John Hopkins Center For Gun Policy and Research, Missouri’s firearm homicide rate increased 23%, so that was since 2007,” said Schupp.

“If you don’t want to have your gun transferred from one federal firearms license to another to another, and to this other individual you don’t have to, but that doesn’t completely make you innocent if you accidentally transfer it to a felon and he does something with that,” said Spaugy.

Schupp’s bill would make it that kind of sale a misdemeanor subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

If you’d like to learn more about the bill, follow the link below.

www.senate.mo.gov/schupp