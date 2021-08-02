MISSOURI — A Missouri health system is seeing a surge in Coronavirus cases.

Sunday morning Steve Edwards who is the President and CEO of Coxhealth Tweeted that they are currently treating 187 Coronavirus patients.

Edwards says this is a new record of Covid-19 patients Coxhealth is treating.

Since the pandemic began they have had 560 Coronavirus related deaths.

He is urging people to get the Coronavirus Vaccine to protect the community against the virus.

Eight weeks ago Coxhealth had 28 Coronavirus patients and 446 deaths.