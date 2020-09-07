MISSOURI — More than 800,000 Missourians experience a mental illness each year.

A mental health non-profit organization is offering a free virtual training for Missourians who want to start mental health programs in their community.

Nami Missouri is hosting the training for family members of those living with a mental illness or mental health condition.

September 18-20, there will be a virtual family support group leader training

At the end of the training, participants will be certified to facilitate a mental health support group online and in person in their communities.

