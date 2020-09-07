A mental health non-profit organization is offering a free virtual training for Missourians

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — More than 800,000 Missourians experience a mental illness each year.

A mental health non-profit organization is offering a free virtual training for Missourians who want to start mental health programs in their community.

Nami Missouri is hosting the training for family members of those living with a mental illness or mental health condition.

September 18-20, there will be a virtual family support group leader training

At the end of the training, participants will be certified to facilitate a mental health support group online and in person in their communities.

We’ve provided more information on how to sign up here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories