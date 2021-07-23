A memorial butterfly was stolen from Stogey’s Coney Island in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – Employees at a Joplin restaurant recently received an unwelcomed surprise.

Someone stole the steel memorial butterfly at Stogey’s Coney Island on 7th Street.

It’s one of the many area businesses or organizations that purchased the structures following the tornado 10 years ago.

Stogey’s manager, Christy Waggoner, lost her grandmother in the tornado, and the butterfly was bought in her honor.

Waggoner is asking for its return, no questions asked.

“We don’t want to get anyone in trouble, we’re just hoping that someone will know it’s setting somewhere and you know just like to have it back.” Christy Waggoner, Stogey’s Coney Island Store Manager.

There’s a photo of the memorial butterfly on the restaurant’s Facebook page.